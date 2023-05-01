Will Levis during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event last week. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Titans went all in to bolster their battered offense during the 2023 NFL draft.

Catch up quick: Their biggest move was trading up on Friday to nab Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Levis would be the team's third quarterback, behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. "[W]hatever happens after that will be up to the players."

State of play: Other offensive-minded picks included running back Tyjae Spears, tight end Josh Whyle, tackle Jaelyn Duncan and offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.

The last pick was UT Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell, a local who lives in Lebanon.

By the numbers: The Titans' offensive troubles are well-established. The Associated Press noted the team averaged 17.5 points per game last season — only four teams ranked lower.

Our thought bubble: Levis was initially seen as a top contender to go early in the first round — one influential Redditor claimed he might be the No. 1 pick and moved betting markets in the process.

His physique (6-feet-4-inches, 229 pounds) and cannon arm are hard to argue with, and precisely why he's risen up draft boards since the combine. Weakness: For all his arm strength, he lacks accuracy, averaging nearly one interception per game at Kentucky. And due to a mechanical quirk, the ball sometimes comes out of his hands wobbly.

What we're watching: Vrabel said the team would keep looking to build out its offensive line with more signings.