Tennessee Titans nab QB Will Levis, focus draft picks on offense
The Titans went all in to bolster their battered offense during the 2023 NFL draft.
Catch up quick: Their biggest move was trading up on Friday to nab Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round.
- Head coach Mike Vrabel said Levis would be the team's third quarterback, behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis. "[W]hatever happens after that will be up to the players."
State of play: Other offensive-minded picks included running back Tyjae Spears, tight end Josh Whyle, tackle Jaelyn Duncan and offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.
- The last pick was UT Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell, a local who lives in Lebanon.
By the numbers: The Titans' offensive troubles are well-established. The Associated Press noted the team averaged 17.5 points per game last season — only four teams ranked lower.
Our thought bubble: Levis was initially seen as a top contender to go early in the first round — one influential Redditor claimed he might be the No. 1 pick and moved betting markets in the process.
- Strength: His physique (6-feet-4-inches, 229 pounds) and cannon arm are hard to argue with, and precisely why he's risen up draft boards since the combine.
- Weakness: For all his arm strength, he lacks accuracy, averaging nearly one interception per game at Kentucky. And due to a mechanical quirk, the ball sometimes comes out of his hands wobbly.
What we're watching: Vrabel said the team would keep looking to build out its offensive line with more signings.
- "We're going to continue to explore and find ways to improve our roster and make it as competitive as possible."
- "You guys are going to trust us. We're going to put players in here that are going to help us win."
