Titans pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Titans picked offensive lineman Peter Skoronski of Northwestern in the first round of the NFL Draft last night.

The team stuck with the No. 11 pick despite chatter that they might trade up for a quarterback.

Why it matters: The Titans are rebuilding their offensive line in 2023. Skoronski is versatile addition who is ready to start right away.

💭 Our thought bubble, via Axios Sports editor Kendall Baker: The Titans have for years hung their hat on being dominant up front and winning the line of scrimmage. Skoronski, who can play both tackle and guard, will help in that department.

Of note: Skoronski is the highest drafted player out of Northwestern since All-Pro tackle Chris Hinton went 4th overall in 1983, per ESPN.

What we're watching: The Titans have five more picks still to come in the 2023 draft.