Tennessee Titans prepare for pivotal NFL Draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis throws the ball against Georgia in a game last year. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Titans' approach to this year's NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night, is even more mysterious than usual since new general manager Ran Carthon is running the show for the first time.

Why it matters: Veteran general managers develop tendencies making it easier for fans and analysts to know which positions and types of players they tend to select early in the draft.

Carthon replaced Jon Robinson, who was fired during last season's playoff push. Robinson lost his job in part because some of his high draft choices never panned out.

What we're watching: The Titans have the No. 11 selection in the first round.

Perhaps the most pressing question is whether Carthon decides to draft a quarterback in the first round as an heir apparent to veteran Ryan Tannehill.

At least four quarterbacks are considered good bets to be selected high in the draft — Bryce Young from Alabama, C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, Anthony Richardson from Florida and Will Levis from Kentucky.

It's possible the Titans would have to trade up for one of those four players. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker also could go in Thursday's first round.

State of play: At least one Titans observer believes the team is targeting Levis. The Athletic's Joe Rexrode, who has followed the team closely for years, predicted in a column this week that "Levis is the guy" Carthon will pick.

Rexrode specifically mentions the fact Levis played in a pro-style offense at Kentucky and wouldn't cost as much in a possible trade package to acquire.

"This is the right time, he makes the most sense in terms of cost and fit, and Titans fans are ready for a jolt of excitement after watching their team decline in 2022," Rexrode wrote.

Be smart: Bookies.com ranks Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski as the most likely Titans pick Thursday.