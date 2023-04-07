Special Metro Council meeting called to fill Justin Jones' seat

Justin Jones' absence from the state House could be short-lived.

State of play: Vice Mayor Jim Shulman called a special Metro Council Meeting for Monday to announce the vacancy of the District 52 House seat.

The announcement typically begins a four-week period for council members to nominate an interim replacement. But, Shulman tells Axios that if the council rules are suspended, a vote could be held Monday night and Jones could return to his old job.

The intrigue: Multiple Metro Council members pledged to appoint Jones, who was elected to office last year after rising to prominence for leading protests against police violence and other issues.

Shulman tells Axios he agrees Jones should return to the state House.

What's next: After an interim House representative is appointed by the council, a special election to fulfill the term will be set by the Davidson County Election Commission.