Special Metro Council meeting called to fill Justin Jones' seat
Justin Jones' absence from the state House could be short-lived.
State of play: Vice Mayor Jim Shulman called a special Metro Council Meeting for Monday to announce the vacancy of the District 52 House seat.
- The announcement typically begins a four-week period for council members to nominate an interim replacement. But, Shulman tells Axios that if the council rules are suspended, a vote could be held Monday night and Jones could return to his old job.
The intrigue: Multiple Metro Council members pledged to appoint Jones, who was elected to office last year after rising to prominence for leading protests against police violence and other issues.
- Shulman tells Axios he agrees Jones should return to the state House.
What's next: After an interim House representative is appointed by the council, a special election to fulfill the term will be set by the Davidson County Election Commission.
- Jones is eligible to run in that election.
