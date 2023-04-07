17 mins ago - Politics

Special Metro Council meeting called to fill Justin Jones' seat

Nate Rau
Illustration of Nashville City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Justin Jones' absence from the state House could be short-lived.

State of play: Vice Mayor Jim Shulman called a special Metro Council Meeting for Monday to announce the vacancy of the District 52 House seat.

  • The announcement typically begins a four-week period for council members to nominate an interim replacement. But, Shulman tells Axios that if the council rules are suspended, a vote could be held Monday night and Jones could return to his old job.

The intrigue: Multiple Metro Council members pledged to appoint Jones, who was elected to office last year after rising to prominence for leading protests against police violence and other issues.

  • Shulman tells Axios he agrees Jones should return to the state House.

What's next: After an interim House representative is appointed by the council, a special election to fulfill the term will be set by the Davidson County Election Commission.

  • Jones is eligible to run in that election.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more