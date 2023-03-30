45 mins ago - News
Tennessee parents polled on guns, school safety
A poll released earlier this month found that Tennessee parents agree that some measures could protect students from gun violence in schools.
- The poll of more than 1,000 parents was conducted in the fall of 2022 by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.
- It was released days before a shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills that killed three students and three staff members.
State of play: The statewide poll found that 70.5% believe schools would be safer if background checks are expanded to be required for all gun sales.
More than 63% of parents believe schools would be safer if families and law enforcement could temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms.
- A version of so-called red flag laws pitched by Democrats has failed to advance in the state legislature.
By the numbers: 54.7% of parents believe guns should not be allowed on school property.
- 53.7% believe the age to purchase a gun should be 21. Half support restricting the sale of high-capacity magazines.
- 83.1% believe schools are safer with one or more school resource officers inside the building. 69.5% think schools would be safer with metal detectors.
- Comparatively, 35.9% believe schools would be safer if teachers were armed.
