Tennessee parents polled on guns, school safety

Gun control activists in Nashville on Tuesday. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A poll released earlier this month found that Tennessee parents agree that some measures could protect students from gun violence in schools.

The poll of more than 1,000 parents was conducted in the fall of 2022 by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy.

It was released days before a shooting at The Covenant School in Green Hills that killed three students and three staff members.

State of play: The statewide poll found that 70.5% believe schools would be safer if background checks are expanded to be required for all gun sales.

More than 63% of parents believe schools would be safer if families and law enforcement could temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms.

A version of so-called red flag laws pitched by Democrats has failed to advance in the state legislature.

By the numbers: 54.7% of parents believe guns should not be allowed on school property.