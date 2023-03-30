45 mins ago - News

Tennessee parents polled on guns, school safety

Nate Rau
Gun control activists hug at a rally in Nashville.

Gun control activists in Nashville on Tuesday. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A poll released earlier this month found that Tennessee parents agree that some measures could protect students from gun violence in schools.

State of play: The statewide poll found that 70.5% believe schools would be safer if background checks are expanded to be required for all gun sales.

More than 63% of parents believe schools would be safer if families and law enforcement could temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms.

By the numbers: 54.7% of parents believe guns should not be allowed on school property.

  • 53.7% believe the age to purchase a gun should be 21. Half support restricting the sale of high-capacity magazines.
  • 83.1% believe schools are safer with one or more school resource officers inside the building. 69.5% think schools would be safer with metal detectors.
  • Comparatively, 35.9% believe schools would be safer if teachers were armed.
