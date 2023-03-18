How to celebrate spring 2023 in Nashville

Spring is staging a comeback. Warmer weather this winter might have given us some preseason practice, but there's nothing like the real thing.

There's plenty to look forward to in Nashville as the season comes into bloom.

Music

Let's start with live music.

✍️ Tin Pan South, a massive songwriter festival, will put our city's unparalleled talent on display across several venues from March 28-April 1.

The bill features more than 400 performers, including Grammy winners Lori McKenna and Liz Rose.

🍇 Music in the Vines: Arrington Vineyards in Williamson County is a beautiful place to relax and take in a stunning, pastoral view.

Free weekend performances from jazz and bluegrass bands will return to the vineyard in April.

🎤 Concerts: We've already shared concerts taking place this month. More exciting acts, such as Janet Jackson, Nickel Creek, Morgan Wade and Wilco are scheduled to visit in April and May.

Up-and-comers Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are also coming our way.

📌 Don't forget: Record Store Day on April 22 will come with plenty of special events at Grimey's, Vinyl Tap and the city's other awesome record stores.

Other outdoor activities

There are plenty of other ways to pass the time.

🌱 Go on a nature walk: The Warner Park Nature Center is a gateway to a 3,100-acre oasis that includes the Percy Warner and Edwin Warner parks. You can explore the trails on your own or check out the center's events calendar for guided activities.

The center will host a free Spring Nature Fest on April 29 that will include family crafts, bird banding, face painting and food trucks.

🦕 The Nashville Zoo brought back its DinoTrek exhibit this month, complete with more than 20 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The expanded exhibit, which includes a new 23-foot-tall Brachiosaurus, is open through July 30.

⚾ College baseball — care of Vanderbilt, Lipscomb or Belmont — is an affordable option for families who want to enjoy America's pastime without breaking the bank.

The Nashville Sounds also offer a good deal, with midweek tickets available for less than $20.

🍽 Eating al fresco is another wonderful way to welcome spring with a beer and a burger in hand. At Blue Moon Waterfront Grille, you can eat along the Cumberland River.

The West Nashville restaurant at the Rock Harbor Marina is opening for the season Friday.

Don't forget Cheekwood

Photo: courtesy of Cheekwood

No guide to spring would be complete without a mention of Cheekwood, Nashville's vibrant, 55-acre botanical garden and art museum.

Cheekwood In Bloom, which features more than 250,000 tulips, daffodils and spring bulbs, runs through April 9.

If you want to time your trip for peak beauty, Cheekwood is tracking blooming progress on Instagram.

🐶 Later in the season, your pups can get in on the fun at the Dogs and Dogwoods event on April 22-23.