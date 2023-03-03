50 mins ago - Things to Do
Nashville's March concert calendar
We're a few days late, but here are some concerts to look forward to this month.
- Tickets to Morgan Wallen's free surprise show Friday at Bridgestone Arena are already gone.
March 4: Dawes, the Ryman
March 9: Margo Price, the Ryman
March 13: Regina Spektor, the Ryman
March 15-16: Lainey Wilson, Brooklyn Bowl
March 16: Il Divo, the Ryman
March 24: John Mayer, Bridgestone Arena
March 30: Lewis Capaldi, Grand Ole Opry House
March 31: Kane Brown, Bridgestone Arena
