27 mins ago - News

Study finds Nashville Shazamed hip-hop the most in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Hip-hop/rap was Shazamed more than any other genre in Nashville last year, followed by pop and rock.

  • Nashvillians used the music identification app to discover a song in seconds based on a short clip. To no one's surprise, we already know our country music.

Nashville's top 10 artists were: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black and The Weeknd.

  • R&B/soul and alternative rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities across the U.S.

  • Axios' Erin Davis compared the song rankings in Nashville to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more