Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Hip-hop/rap was Shazamed more than any other genre in Nashville last year, followed by pop and rock.

Nashvillians used the music identification app to discover a song in seconds based on a short clip. To no one's surprise, we already know our country music.

Nashville's top 10 artists were: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black and The Weeknd.

R&B/soul and alternative rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities across the U.S.