27 mins ago - News
Study finds Nashville Shazamed hip-hop the most in 2022
Hip-hop/rap was Shazamed more than any other genre in Nashville last year, followed by pop and rock.
- Nashvillians used the music identification app to discover a song in seconds based on a short clip. To no one's surprise, we already know our country music.
Nashville's top 10 artists were: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Kodak Black and The Weeknd.
- R&B/soul and alternative rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities across the U.S.
- Axios' Erin Davis compared the song rankings in Nashville to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
