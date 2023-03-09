Tennessee bill targets community benefits agreements

State Rep. John Crawford, a Kingsport Republican, is pushing a plan to diminish the use of community benefits agreements as part of a rezoning proposal.

Why it matters: This is of particular interest in Nashville, where CBAs are frequently discussed and favored by some advocacy groups as a tool to ensure surrounding neighborhoods benefit from major developments.

Details: Under a community benefits agreement, developers make financial donations or back other causes in order to garner support for their project.

Crawford's bill would make it illegal for Metro Council members to base zoning proposal votes on whether a property owner has entered into a CBA.

Flashback: Over the last five years, CBAs have become more influential in Nashville.

The fairgrounds soccer stadium and surrounding mixed-use developments included a landmark CBA negotiated by the pro-union nonprofit group Stand Up Nashville.

That CBA included higher minimum wages for laborers, affordable housing investments and a construction contracting process favored by labor unions.

More recently, the developer of the Riverchase apartment complex agreed to a CBA with the Urban League.

What he's saying: During a hearing this week, Crawford said there's been an "explosion in attempts" to "extort the landowners into supporting causes and organizations as a condition of exercising their property rights."

The other side: Michael Callahan-Kapoor, deputy director of Stand Up Nashville, tells Axios the soccer stadium CBA is a "shining example" of using public resources to benefit everyone, not just developers.