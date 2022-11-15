Debate about community benefits agreements, the sometimes-controversial negotiating tool with the potential to hold up developments, hangs over two major proposals for East Nashville.

Driving the news: Metro Council is set to decide the fate of a rezoning proposal for the Riverchase apartment complex. The plan, which is on tonight's council agenda, calls for 1,150 units including 225 affordable housing units.

The Riverchase developer, Cypress Real Estate Advisers, entered into a community benefits agreement with the Urban League after months of negotiating with the politically influential nonprofit group Stand Up Nashville.

Meanwhile: In pursuit of a new $2.1 billion indoor stadium, the Tennessee Titans eschewed a community benefits agreement like the one reached for the fairgrounds soccer development, instead announcing separate investments and nonprofit partnerships.

Catch up quick: Stand Up Nashville negotiated the first community benefits agreement in Tennessee history in 2018 as part of the fairgrounds soccer stadium project.

Stand Up Nashville opposes the Riverchase plan and has criticized the stadium proposal.

Details: A community benefits agreement is a binding contract in which a developer promises to make investments to, as the name says, benefit the community. For instance, CREA is committing to infrastructure investments, affordable housing units and providing a grant to the nearby neighborhood association.

Community benefits agreements are legally dicey because the Republican-led legislature passed a law making it illegal to tie a zoning proposal to such agreements.

Governments are also barred from directly entering into community benefits agreements.

Advocates say community benefits agreements are tools that help neighbors ensure they benefit from ambitious redevelopment plans.

Zoom in: The Titans say their community benefits platform is binding because it will include contracts with its various partners.

The team is focusing on education, neighborhoods and workforce development, including a partnership with Tennessee State University and a $5 million investment in affordable housing.

What he's saying: As a demonstration of Stand Up Nashville's influence, the group was one of the nonprofit organizations invited by Councilmember Bob Mendes to speak about the issue of community benefits agreements during a recent East Bank Stadium Committee meeting.

Stand Up Nashville interim director Michael Callahan-Kapoor tells Axios he doesn't think there's enough detail in the Titans' community benefits platform to say anything definitively.

"What's been shared on their website seems like things that a publicly subsidized corporation of their size and wealth should already be doing," Callahan-Kapoor says.

Stand Up Nashville invited the Titans to a community meeting to discuss how the stadium benefits the community, Callahan-Kapoor says, but the team did not attend.

The other side: Titans senior vice president and chief legal counsel Adolpho Birch says the team settled on its benefits investments after extensive meetings with an array of community groups.