Tennessee Titans players grade their team

Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Tennessee Titans players gave the team a failing grade for travel accommodations, according to an anonymous survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.

The union asked players to answer 60 questions about their team to gauge performance, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

Overall, the Titans players gave the franchise high marks in the eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches.

Zoom in: Titans players do not fly first class and younger players are forced to have roommates, according to the survey. The Titans are one of just six teams that require roommates.

Additionally, 34% of players feel they do not have enough room to spread out on flights.

Meanwhile: Titans players also complained about the locker room, giving the Titans a C grade.

"Players indicated that there is not enough personal space in the locker room," the NFLPA wrote in a summary of the Titans' players survey.

Yes, but: In the other categories, the Titans players gave the team no worse than a B-. The team was given an A- for both its strength coaches and training staff.

Lead owner Amy Adams Strunk has the faith of her players: 91% feel she is willing to invest in order to upgrade facilities.

State of play: The Titans and Mayor John Cooper have an agreement for a new $2.1 billion stadium, including $850 million in private funding from the team. Metro Council will vote on the financing plan in the coming weeks.

The big picture: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.

