Tennessee Titans players grade their team

Nate Rau
Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios
Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Tennessee Titans players gave the team a failing grade for travel accommodations, according to an anonymous survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.

  • The union asked players to answer 60 questions about their team to gauge performance, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.
  • Overall, the Titans players gave the franchise high marks in the eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches.

Zoom in: Titans players do not fly first class and younger players are forced to have roommates, according to the survey. The Titans are one of just six teams that require roommates.

  • Additionally, 34% of players feel they do not have enough room to spread out on flights.

Meanwhile: Titans players also complained about the locker room, giving the Titans a C grade.

  • "Players indicated that there is not enough personal space in the locker room," the NFLPA wrote in a summary of the Titans' players survey.

Yes, but: In the other categories, the Titans players gave the team no worse than a B-. The team was given an A- for both its strength coaches and training staff.

  • Lead owner Amy Adams Strunk has the faith of her players: 91% feel she is willing to invest in order to upgrade facilities.

State of play: The Titans and Mayor John Cooper have an agreement for a new $2.1 billion stadium, including $850 million in private funding from the team. Metro Council will vote on the financing plan in the coming weeks.

The big picture: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.

Read the full results of the Titans players' survey

