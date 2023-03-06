Tennessee Titans players grade their team
Tennessee Titans players gave the team a failing grade for travel accommodations, according to an anonymous survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.
- The union asked players to answer 60 questions about their team to gauge performance, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.
- Overall, the Titans players gave the franchise high marks in the eight categories: treatment of families, food service/nutrition, travel, locker room, weight room, training room, training staff and strength coaches.
Zoom in: Titans players do not fly first class and younger players are forced to have roommates, according to the survey. The Titans are one of just six teams that require roommates.
- Additionally, 34% of players feel they do not have enough room to spread out on flights.
Meanwhile: Titans players also complained about the locker room, giving the Titans a C grade.
- "Players indicated that there is not enough personal space in the locker room," the NFLPA wrote in a summary of the Titans' players survey.
Yes, but: In the other categories, the Titans players gave the team no worse than a B-. The team was given an A- for both its strength coaches and training staff.
- Lead owner Amy Adams Strunk has the faith of her players: 91% feel she is willing to invest in order to upgrade facilities.
State of play: The Titans and Mayor John Cooper have an agreement for a new $2.1 billion stadium, including $850 million in private funding from the team. Metro Council will vote on the financing plan in the coming weeks.
The big picture: The purpose of the survey — which the NFLPA says it will conduct annually going forward — was to raise standards across the league, while also providing free agents with information that might help them decide on a new team.
