Meharry Medical College could be key to fixing a nationwide doctor shortage, president James Hildreth said.

But to realize their full potential, he said, Meharry and other historically Black medical schools need an influx of federal dollars to upgrade "egregiously underfunded" facilities.

Driving the news: Hildreth spoke to the U.S. Senate's health committee last month about the massive gap in the nation's health care workforce.

The U.S. could see a shortfall of as many as 124,000 physicians by 2034, including 48,000 primary care doctors, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

As Hildreth noted, the shortage coincides with another problem: Black doctors are underrepresented.

Why it matters: The double whammy of a doctor shortage and a lack of diversity poses clear risks to underserved communities.

"When the health care workforce reflects the population they care for, outcomes are better," Hildreth told the senators.

"That's what we lose by not having a diverse workforce: the best outcomes for our communities."

Zoom in: Meharry is already seeking to address the primary care shortage through multiple programs, including a partnership with Middle Tennessee State University that creates a state-subsidized fast track for students who agree to work in rural Tennessee.

Yes, but: Underfunding at Meharry and the country's other historically Black medical schools limits their progress, Hildreth said.

Infrastructure needs like broadband access and study space were key factors when Meharry's medical degree program was placed on probation last year.

Hildreth asked lawmakers to consider $5 billion in funding over five years to help the consortium of historically Black medical schools.

What he's saying: "We have been training health care professionals who are really competent and skilled — connected to their communities — for decades. But our challenge is the infrastructure we have to do that."

Hildreth said the schools would like to have updated classrooms, smaller teaching groups or high-tech simulations available at other institutions, "but we don’t have the resources."

"If you gave us those resources, the payoff would be tremendous for the country."

What we're watching: Senators on the committee were optimistic they could find common ground on the health care jobs gap, although they didn't commit to specifics.