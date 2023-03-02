26 mins ago - News

Meharry chief requests funding to address doctor shortage

Adam Tamburin

Meharry Medical College in 2016. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Meharry Medical College could be key to fixing a nationwide doctor shortage, president James Hildreth said.

  • But to realize their full potential, he said, Meharry and other historically Black medical schools need an influx of federal dollars to upgrade "egregiously underfunded" facilities.

Driving the news: Hildreth spoke to the U.S. Senate's health committee last month about the massive gap in the nation's health care workforce.

Why it matters: The double whammy of a doctor shortage and a lack of diversity poses clear risks to underserved communities.

  • "When the health care workforce reflects the population they care for, outcomes are better," Hildreth told the senators.
  • "That's what we lose by not having a diverse workforce: the best outcomes for our communities."

Zoom in: Meharry is already seeking to address the primary care shortage through multiple programs, including a partnership with Middle Tennessee State University that creates a state-subsidized fast track for students who agree to work in rural Tennessee.

Yes, but: Underfunding at Meharry and the country's other historically Black medical schools limits their progress, Hildreth said.

  • Infrastructure needs like broadband access and study space were key factors when Meharry's medical degree program was placed on probation last year.
  • Hildreth asked lawmakers to consider $5 billion in funding over five years to help the consortium of historically Black medical schools.

What he's saying: "We have been training health care professionals who are really competent and skilled — connected to their communities — for decades. But our challenge is the infrastructure we have to do that."

  • Hildreth said the schools would like to have updated classrooms, smaller teaching groups or high-tech simulations available at other institutions, "but we don’t have the resources."
  • "If you gave us those resources, the payoff would be tremendous for the country."

What we're watching: Senators on the committee were optimistic they could find common ground on the health care jobs gap, although they didn't commit to specifics.

  • "There is a great deal of interest in legislating in this space," Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told Kaiser Health News.
  • "What it's going to look like, I can't tell you yet."
