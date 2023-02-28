Lawmakers vote to continue TSU board

An aerial view of the TSU campus. Photo: courtesy of TSU

Days after a state report described significant leadership issues at Tennessee State University, a panel of lawmakers said the board should remain intact while they work to fix problems.

Why it matters: The state comptroller's scathing report, released last week, said lawmakers could consider ousting top leaders or dissolving the TSU board. But the new recommendation could give TSU a reprieve — at least temporarily.

Between the lines: TSU supporters quickly mobilized after the report, which examined the on-campus housing shortage at the historically Black university.

They were adamant that eliminating the board or firing TSU president Glenda Glover would prove catastrophic for the state's only public HBCU.

The latest: When lawmakers met Monday for a "sunset hearing" to decide if the TSU board should continue operations, supporters crowded the committee room wearing bright blue, the school's signature color.

After discussion, the bipartisan panel quickly recommended the board continue work for one year while making changes to fix problems identified in the report. The board would then have another sunset hearing following the one-year extension.

What's next: The recommendation is an important hurdle but it is not yet official. It will be considered in committees and then by the full House and Senate.