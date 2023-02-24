Tennessee State University leadership has "repeatedly fallen short," and poor decision-making has exacerbated an on-campus housing crisis that has required many students to live in hotels, a new state report found.

Why it matters: The 82-page document released this week offers a blistering assessment of TSU's leadership and includes a series of "policy considerations" for lawmakers that would dramatically change how the public university is managed.

The range of options in the report includes ousting top leaders; replacing the entire board of trustees; or dissolving the board completely and putting the university under the control of the Board of Regents, the body that oversees community and technical colleges.

Zoom out: A special panel of lawmakers formed to review housing at TSU met to discuss the report Thursday.

"Right now, TSU is not a well-run organization," comptroller Jason Mumpower told lawmakers during his presentation.

"The housing issue that we've illustrated today is only a symptom of a much larger management problem."

Catch up quick: The comptroller's office began reviewing the matter last year after TSU requested funding for emergency housing options.

School officials quadrupled their scholarship budget for the 2022-23 academic year and mounted a massive recruitment campaign despite already strained housing options, the report found. Most of the scholarships guaranteed housing.

Lawmakers grilled university leaders last fall and questioned why they had allowed enrollment to grow without a plan for campus housing.

What they're saying: A statement from TSU said leaders "take seriously the matters cited in the document but believe that the report is misleading and misrepresents the actual state of conditions at TSU."

The statement said the report's range of policy considerations "are based on problems that have since been corrected and assumptions that are not supported by facts."

Yes, but: The statement acknowledged "more should have been done sooner to meet housing needs."

State of play: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told reporters Thursday there were "very serious problems" with the board and TSU president Glenda Glover.

"It appears the board has relinquished their duties and simply given all the checks and balances to the president."

When asked if he still had faith in Glover's leadership, he responded that "probably change is in order."

The latest: Speaking to lawmakers Thursday, Glover said a leadership shakeup at the historically Black university would "cause irreparable harm to our students and their families."