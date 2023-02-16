12 biggest events in Nashville this year

New year, new dates to lock into the calendar now. Here's what to look forward to in Nashville in 2023.

1 big event: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

No shade to Queen Bey, but I'll give the nod to Taylor, since she still calls Nashville home and is spending three nights in Music City. The 12-time Grammy winner will be performing from her entire catalog of albums. Tickets are still available on resale sites.

When: May 5–7

May 5–7 Where: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Details: Find tickets and additional information here.

More events this year:

🎭 Feb. 21–26: SIX: The Musical

🏀 March 8–12: SEC Men's Basketball Tournament

🏃‍♂️ April 22–23: St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series

🏇 May 13: Iroquois Steeplechase

🤠 June 8–11: CMA Fest

🎤 June 15–18: Bonnaroo

🏳️‍🌈 June 24: Pride Parade

🐝 July 15: Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

🎡 Aug. 17–26: Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair

🎶 Sept. 23–24: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

🎞 Sept. 28–Oct. 4: Nashville Film Festival