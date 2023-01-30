Parnassus Books at the airport. Photo: Courtesy of Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport is coming off of quite the eventful week.

Driving the news: A new 200,000-square-foot lobby opened last Tuesday. The addition more than doubles the airport's security screening capacity and includes upgrades to new security equipment that will save you the hassle of taking laptops and tablets out of your carry-ons.

Zoom in: The airport also opened new retail and dining locations with deep local ties that will help you leave Music City with one more taste of home.

Here are some of the local favorites that opened locations last week at BNA.

🍔 The Pharmacy Burger, which originally opened in 2012 in East Nashville.

📚 Parnassus Books, the beloved locally owned bookstore that is owned by author Ann Patchett.

👗 Draper James, actress Reese Witherspoon's retail store that offers apparel, jewelry and home decor.

🤠 The Country Music Hall of Fame gift shop, a spot for last-minute souvenir shoppers to take home something with little bit of local twang.

💐 Lily Palmer Flowers on the Fly, which could come in handy if you happen to be flying home on Valentine's Day.