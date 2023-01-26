Zillow listing of mansion on fire leads to sale

Franklin's housing market remains red hot.

A mansion that was destroyed by a fire and listed for nearly $1.5 million is under contract after only a few days.

Driving the news: Photos of fire tearing through the home’s roof did not scare buyers away. Instead, they were attracted like moths to a flame.

Real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios she was inundated with calls. She confirmed the house was under contract to Mike Thakur of Houston.

The intrigue: On Instagram, Thakur teased the development, saying he "did something a little crazy over the weekend." He filmed his family's visit to the five-acre property in a YouTube video with the straightforward title, "I Bought A Burned Down Mansion!"