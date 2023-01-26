1 hour ago - News
Zillow listing of mansion on fire leads to sale
Franklin's housing market remains red hot.
- A mansion that was destroyed by a fire and listed for nearly $1.5 million is under contract after only a few days.
Driving the news: Photos of fire tearing through the home’s roof did not scare buyers away. Instead, they were attracted like moths to a flame.
- Real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios she was inundated with calls. She confirmed the house was under contract to Mike Thakur of Houston.
The intrigue: On Instagram, Thakur teased the development, saying he "did something a little crazy over the weekend." He filmed his family's visit to the five-acre property in a YouTube video with the straightforward title, "I Bought A Burned Down Mansion!"
- "Join us for the journey while we rebuild this house and make it our own," he said.
- The video encouraged folks to subscribe to his channel for updates on the restoration project.
