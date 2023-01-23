2 hours ago - News
A wild Zillow listing in Franklin
A Zillow listing for a Franklin home has gone viral — because it shows the Winslow Road mansion going up in flames.
- The house was destroyed by a September fire. Many of the photos show a before-and-after look featuring the charred, gunky remnants of the home, which was deemed "a total loss," according to the listing.
- The property was listed for $1,499,000.
"We had no idea this would create such a buzz," real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios. "We were simply trying to be transparent about the history of the home."
- "We also wanted to show how grand the home was and how grand the home could be if someone chose to rebuild."
