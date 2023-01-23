2 hours ago - News

A wild Zillow listing in Franklin

Adam Tamburin

Photo: Courtesy of Zillow

A Zillow listing for a Franklin home has gone viral — because it shows the Winslow Road mansion going up in flames.

  • The house was destroyed by a September fire. Many of the photos show a before-and-after look featuring the charred, gunky remnants of the home, which was deemed "a total loss," according to the listing.
  • The property was listed for $1,499,000.

"We had no idea this would create such a buzz," real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios. "We were simply trying to be transparent about the history of the home."

  • "We also wanted to show how grand the home was and how grand the home could be if someone chose to rebuild."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more