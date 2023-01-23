A Zillow listing for a Franklin home has gone viral — because it shows the Winslow Road mansion going up in flames.

The house was destroyed by a September fire. Many of the photos show a before-and-after look featuring the charred, gunky remnants of the home, which was deemed "a total loss," according to the listing.

The property was listed for $1,499,000.

"We had no idea this would create such a buzz," real estate agent Paula Duvall tells Axios. "We were simply trying to be transparent about the history of the home."