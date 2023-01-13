Cledis is a burger joint with a mission
Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special.
- The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot.
It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue.
- The restaurant, which used to house an accounting office and a brewery, is a diamond in the rough on Elm Hill Pike.
- Nasby cooks out of a food truck parked outside next to the beer garden, which is opening soon.
Why it matters: Burgers are big news in Nashville. Nasby set out to add a new "hole-in-the-wall joint" to the food scene that could stand alongside other beloved mom and pops.
- "We didn't want clean and crisp," Nasby tells Axios. "When I go into a city, I want to go to the places that look like Cledis."
Yes, but: Nasby and his wife wanted Cledis to be about more than ground beef and crispy fries.
- “I’m not wired to just show up and cook all day every day without some kind of meaning or purpose behind it,” Nasby says.
The big picture: He sought to weave a spirit of service into every aspect of the new business.
- They partnered with the nonprofit People Loving Nashville to find ways to serve people who are unhoused and impoverished.
- Once a month, the team travels downtown to serve burgers to hundreds of hungry people.
- When Cledis is able to expand beyond his skeleton-crew staff, Nasby wants to offer low-barrier employment to people who have experienced homelessness.
Zoom in: For Nasby, the mission is personal.
- "I know what it's like to be in need," he says. "I’ve lived in it myself."
Nasby named the restaurant after his grandfather, who ran a diner in Indiana when he was growing up.
What he's saying: "To be able to carry out his legacy and his name in a way that serves others and provides meals for others is such an honor," Nasby says.
- "It's the heartbeat of what we do."
What we're watching: Nasby has plans to expand service this spring by opening the large beer garden, adding more staff and hours and hosting live music.
💭 Our thought bubble: We visited Cledis this week and went with two classics: the Cledis Burger and the Oklahoma Smash.
- They were cooked to perfection, with those undeniable crispy edges hanging off the bun.
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.