Before you even walk inside the burger joint Cledis, you know you’re in for something special.

The irresistible aroma of sizzling patties perfumes the parking lot.

It's the perfect introduction to the new venture from chef Shane Nasby, who previously co-owned HoneyFire BBQ in Bellevue.

The restaurant, which used to house an accounting office and a brewery, is a diamond in the rough on Elm Hill Pike.

Nasby cooks out of a food truck parked outside next to the beer garden, which is opening soon.

Why it matters: Burgers are big news in Nashville. Nasby set out to add a new "hole-in-the-wall joint" to the food scene that could stand alongside other beloved mom and pops.

"We didn't want clean and crisp," Nasby tells Axios. "When I go into a city, I want to go to the places that look like Cledis."

Yes, but: Nasby and his wife wanted Cledis to be about more than ground beef and crispy fries.

“I’m not wired to just show up and cook all day every day without some kind of meaning or purpose behind it,” Nasby says.

The big picture: He sought to weave a spirit of service into every aspect of the new business.

They partnered with the nonprofit People Loving Nashville to find ways to serve people who are unhoused and impoverished.

Once a month, the team travels downtown to serve burgers to hundreds of hungry people.

When Cledis is able to expand beyond his skeleton-crew staff, Nasby wants to offer low-barrier employment to people who have experienced homelessness.

Zoom in: For Nasby, the mission is personal.

"I know what it's like to be in need," he says. "I’ve lived in it myself."

Nasby named the restaurant after his grandfather, who ran a diner in Indiana when he was growing up.

What he's saying: "To be able to carry out his legacy and his name in a way that serves others and provides meals for others is such an honor," Nasby says.

"It's the heartbeat of what we do."

What we're watching: Nasby has plans to expand service this spring by opening the large beer garden, adding more staff and hours and hosting live music.

💭 Our thought bubble: We visited Cledis this week and went with two classics: the Cledis Burger and the Oklahoma Smash.