Official says cutting Metro Council could be "chaos"

Some Nashville leaders are worried about political anarchy if state Republicans' plan to slash the Metro Council in half is approved.

Driving the news: Top Republican lawmakers Rep. William Lamberth and Sen. Bo Watson want to cut the council from 40 to 20 members.

Their plan calls for extending council members' current terms, which are set to expire in the fall, until later in 2024.

Yes, but: Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, who pursued the idea of a smaller council in the past, worried in a Twitter thread that members may resign instead of serving a fifth year.

That would lead to a series of special elections to fill one-year terms, Rosenberg said.

"Many Nashvillians in many areas may have three district Councilmembers in a period of a year," he said.

Also: He pointed to discrepancies between a possible state law mandating a 20-member Metro Council and certain requirements in the city charter. For instance, some city legislation requires 27 council votes to be approved.

What he's saying: "Even if you generally accept that the Council should be smaller and the state should mandate it, this is a poorly conceived bill that will bring chaos to the state's capital city, its economic engine, and a key cultural center," Rosenberg said.

"Maybe that's the point."

The other side: Lamberth and Watson say their plan is about improving economic growth and government efficiency.