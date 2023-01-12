Nashville doubles curbside recycling service

Nashville is doubling its curbside recycling service from once per month to every other week, Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Residents have been clamoring for more recycling for years. Cooper hopes the increased service adds convenience and diverts more trash from landfills.

Details: The new curbside pickup schedule begins Jan. 30. You can find out your neighborhood's schedule online here.

Flashback: Trash and recycling pickup has been a headache for the Cooper administration. When the city's primary trash pickup contractor filed for bankruptcy, it led to service interruptions last year, and Cooper was left to scramble for a solution.

New contractors were later hired and complaints died down.

What he's saying: "Recycling is not just a matter of personal responsibility, it is a collective effort that has the power to transform our city and preserve our neighborhoods," Cooper says.

What we're watching: It's unlikely to happen before the August mayoral election, but in the near future Nashville could switch to a pay-as-you-throw strategy. In other cities with similar plans, like Austin and Seattle, customers pay fees for trash pickup, but recycling is free.