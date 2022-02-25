New contractors hired for trash pickup
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the city is entering into emergency contracts with two companies to help pick up curbside trash.
- Red River Waste Solutions, the city's longtime trash collector, filed for federal bankruptcy and has failed to keep up with some of its routes.
- In response, Metro Water Services has sent employees to pick up trash, resulting in delays in neighborhoods across the city and a temporary pause to curbside recycling.
Why it matters: Cooper's administration is contracting with Waste Management and Waste Pro to take over some of Red River's routes on a temporary, emergency basis.
- "I expect you will see dramatic improvements," Cooper says, adding that the city is committed to finding a "permanent solution" to the trash collection challenge.
- Wally Dietz, Cooper's top legal adviser, says the city has a hearing next month in the bankruptcy case on its request to hire a permanent trash collector to handle some of the daily routes.
