New contractors hired for trash pickup

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the city is entering into emergency contracts with two companies to help pick up curbside trash.

Red River Waste Solutions, the city's longtime trash collector, filed for federal bankruptcy and has failed to keep up with some of its routes.

In response, Metro Water Services has sent employees to pick up trash, resulting in delays in neighborhoods across the city and a temporary pause to curbside recycling.

Why it matters: Cooper's administration is contracting with Waste Management and Waste Pro to take over some of Red River's routes on a temporary, emergency basis.