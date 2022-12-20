The Washington Post recently published a "hater's guide" to Nashville. Our natural instinct was to … hate it, but it turns out the provocative title was a bit misleading.

It read more like an insider's guide, one that favored local favorites over the so-called "Nash Vegas" nightlife.

Driving the news: The guide steered people toward a history lesson at Jefferson Street Sound Museum, souvenir shopping at Hatch Show Print and "life-changing ribs" at Arnold's Country Kitchen, to name a few gems.

What they're saying: "Anyone can have a good time in Nashville if they're willing to look for it, even if you’re not into country music or a bride-to-be in a sash," The Post's Natalie B. Compton wrote.

Amen.

Why it matters: The Post was trying to get at a central question we ask a lot around here: Where can we find the soul of the city?

Faithful readers know we're always listening for the pulse of pedal steel beneath the neon-streaked surface.

Over and over again, you've helped us get there.

Flashback: We've turned to you for feedback many times in 2022. You've cheered must-have meals and charming coffee shops.

Often, you single out local business owners for praise by name.

Zoom in: By far the most passionate responses came when we asked about the best ways to introduce Nashville to our bosses.

Your suggestions seem all the more relevant now.

Marie K. and Julia C. told us to embrace a "quintessential" Nashville origin story at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery.

Brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson set out to reboot the family business: a distillery originally founded by their great-great-great grandfather.

David M. called the National Museum of African American Music, one of the Post's highlights, "the best museum of its kind."

"I’ve been three times and each time I discover something new. I always leave with a half dozen new artists to listen to on my playlist."

Kathi B-A. reminded us of a Music City classic: The Time Jumpers' regular Monday night shows at 3rd & Lindsley.

"It is absolutely the best show in town for quality Nashville entertainment!" Kathi says.

"The best Western swing you've ever heard is played for a capacity crowd by Nashville's finest studio musicians."

With apologies to The Washington Post, we think the finest guides to Nashville are this newsletter's readers.