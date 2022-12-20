27 mins ago - Things to Do

Reviewing the "hater's guide to Nashville"

Adam Tamburin
Nashville skyline.

Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Post recently published a "hater's guide" to Nashville. Our natural instinct was to … hate it, but it turns out the provocative title was a bit misleading.

  • It read more like an insider's guide, one that favored local favorites over the so-called "Nash Vegas" nightlife.

Driving the news: The guide steered people toward a history lesson at Jefferson Street Sound Museum, souvenir shopping at Hatch Show Print and "life-changing ribs" at Arnold's Country Kitchen, to name a few gems.

What they're saying: "Anyone can have a good time in Nashville if they're willing to look for it, even if you’re not into country music or a bride-to-be in a sash," The Post's Natalie B. Compton wrote.

  • Amen.

Why it matters: The Post was trying to get at a central question we ask a lot around here: Where can we find the soul of the city?

  • Faithful readers know we're always listening for the pulse of pedal steel beneath the neon-streaked surface.
  • Over and over again, you've helped us get there.

Flashback: We've turned to you for feedback many times in 2022. You've cheered must-have meals and charming coffee shops.

  • Often, you single out local business owners for praise by name.

Zoom in: By far the most passionate responses came when we asked about the best ways to introduce Nashville to our bosses.

  • Your suggestions seem all the more relevant now.

Marie K. and Julia C. told us to embrace a "quintessential" Nashville origin story at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery.

David M. called the National Museum of African American Music, one of the Post's highlights, "the best museum of its kind."

  • "I’ve been three times and each time I discover something new. I always leave with a half dozen new artists to listen to on my playlist."

Kathi B-A. reminded us of a Music City classic: The Time Jumpers' regular Monday night shows at 3rd & Lindsley.

  • "It is absolutely the best show in town for quality Nashville entertainment!" Kathi says.
  • "The best Western swing you've ever heard is played for a capacity crowd by Nashville's finest studio musicians."

With apologies to The Washington Post, we think the finest guides to Nashville are this newsletter's readers.

  • We look forward to another year of exploring our city together in 2023.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more