It's that time of year. Shopping days are dwindling and the search for interesting and unexpected gifts is in its final stretch.
- Fret not. The Axios Nashville team is here to help fill your sleigh.
Flashback: Our readers offered a lot of local gift ideas last year, and since there is no shortage of creative small businesses around town, we wanted to keep the tradition going.
- Thanks to reader Lola P., who suggested revisiting the idea.
Be smart: We're all about efficiency during the hectic holiday season, so this year we're highlighting L&L Market, a complex on Charlotte Avenue that is a good option for one-stop shopping for parents, siblings and friends.
- Plus, you can get dinner and drinks and grab a 100-layer donut on your way out the door.
Zoom in: Made in TN is the perfect spot if you're looking for items that scream Volunteer State spirit. A husband-and-wife team founded the company in 2016 specifically to elevate local creatives.
- You can shop themed gift baskets online or put your own collection together in-person.
- The breadth of options is surprising: The store boasts work from more than 100 Tennessee-based makers.
There are cocktail mixes, candles, Nashville-themed playing cards and books by Dolly Parton and Doug the Pug.
- And if you want to deck the halls with the Tennessee tristar, there are almost too many options, including kitchenware, ornaments and stickers.
Yes, and: L&L Market also has stores specializing in jewelry, furniture, fashion, flowers, home goods and gourmet popcorn.
- It's a solid alternative to an all-day trip to the mall.
💭 Nate's thought bubble: L&L Market is conveniently located near tasting rooms for three of Nashville's best breweries.
- If there's a beer drinker in your life, you could plan a fun brewery crawl by buying them gift certificates to Bearded Iris, Harding House and Southern Grist.
