59 mins ago - Business

Holiday shopping ideas for Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of an opened gift box with a glowing light bulb inside.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's that time of year. Shopping days are dwindling and the search for interesting and unexpected gifts is in its final stretch.

  • Fret not. The Axios Nashville team is here to help fill your sleigh.

Flashback: Our readers offered a lot of local gift ideas last year, and since there is no shortage of creative small businesses around town, we wanted to keep the tradition going.

  • Thanks to reader Lola P., who suggested revisiting the idea.

Be smart: We're all about efficiency during the hectic holiday season, so this year we're highlighting L&L Market, a complex on Charlotte Avenue that is a good option for one-stop shopping for parents, siblings and friends.

  • Plus, you can get dinner and drinks and grab a 100-layer donut on your way out the door.

Zoom in: Made in TN is the perfect spot if you're looking for items that scream Volunteer State spirit. A husband-and-wife team founded the company in 2016 specifically to elevate local creatives.

  • You can shop themed gift baskets online or put your own collection together in-person.
  • The breadth of options is surprising: The store boasts work from more than 100 Tennessee-based makers.

There are cocktail mixes, candles, Nashville-themed playing cards and books by Dolly Parton and Doug the Pug.

Yes, and: L&L Market also has stores specializing in jewelry, furniture, fashion, flowers, home goods and gourmet popcorn.

  • It's a solid alternative to an all-day trip to the mall.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: L&L Market is conveniently located near tasting rooms for three of Nashville's best breweries.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more