It's that time of year. Shopping days are dwindling and the search for interesting and unexpected gifts is in its final stretch.

Fret not. The Axios Nashville team is here to help fill your sleigh.

Flashback: Our readers offered a lot of local gift ideas last year, and since there is no shortage of creative small businesses around town, we wanted to keep the tradition going.

Thanks to reader Lola P., who suggested revisiting the idea.

Be smart: We're all about efficiency during the hectic holiday season, so this year we're highlighting L&L Market, a complex on Charlotte Avenue that is a good option for one-stop shopping for parents, siblings and friends.

Plus, you can get dinner and drinks and grab a 100-layer donut on your way out the door.

Zoom in: Made in TN is the perfect spot if you're looking for items that scream Volunteer State spirit. A husband-and-wife team founded the company in 2016 specifically to elevate local creatives.

You can shop themed gift baskets online or put your own collection together in-person.

The breadth of options is surprising: The store boasts work from more than 100 Tennessee-based makers.

There are cocktail mixes, candles, Nashville-themed playing cards and books by Dolly Parton and Doug the Pug.

And if you want to deck the halls with the Tennessee tristar, there are almost too many options, including kitchenware, ornaments and stickers.

Yes, and: L&L Market also has stores specializing in jewelry, furniture, fashion, flowers, home goods and gourmet popcorn.

It's a solid alternative to an all-day trip to the mall.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: L&L Market is conveniently located near tasting rooms for three of Nashville's best breweries.