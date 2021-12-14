Your local holiday gift guide
We asked for your local holiday gift ideas last week and you came through with some great ideas for Nashville-centric gifts to send to out-of-towners.
🥞 Lola P. says that if she fails to have curated more thoughtful gifts for family in other states, her go-to is Loveless Cafe.
- "You can get gift baskets with Loveless biscuit/pancake/waffle mix and Loveless jams/syrup," she says.
🍫 Kalee K. suggests chocolate from Olive and Sinclair. She also recommends Nashville-area alcohol, such as beer from Yazoo and Blackstone breweries or a bottle of old reliable Gentleman Jack.
🧺 Anna G. says if you're looking to create a gift set composed of all local goods, Nashvillians should check out Batch.
- "They create gift sets composed of all local goods," she says. "They are great to work with, their price points are wide-ranging, and all the items are great."
- Prices start at $39.
🥩 Hannah C. singles out STK Steakhouse meat market — they also have gift card deals for the holiday — and Campesino rum. She also recommends CBD oil from Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village.
- And just to keep the theme going, Ryan M. says Gifford's bacon or bologna or barbeque sauce from Edley's are favorites.
🐾 Not all your ideas were food and booze-related. Kalee also recommends uniquely Nashville pet gifts from Wags & Whiskers.
- Ryan M. suggested sweatshirts from Rooted (they start at $60).
🦒 Finally, Debbie C. says a membership to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere makes a great gift.
- "With the opening of their new playground, I know our grandchildren will want to be there every week!"
