1 hour ago - Things to Do

Your local holiday gift guide

Nate Rau
An employee wrapping chocolate bars by hand at Olive and Sinclair Chocolate.
An employee wrapping chocolate bars at Olive and Sinclair Chocolate. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

We asked for your local holiday gift ideas last week and you came through with some great ideas for Nashville-centric gifts to send to out-of-towners.

🥞 Lola P. says that if she fails to have curated more thoughtful gifts for family in other states, her go-to is Loveless Cafe.

  • "You can get gift baskets with Loveless biscuit/pancake/waffle mix and Loveless jams/syrup," she says.

🍫 Kalee K. suggests chocolate from Olive and Sinclair. She also recommends Nashville-area alcohol, such as beer from Yazoo and Blackstone breweries or a bottle of old reliable Gentleman Jack.

🧺 Anna G. says if you're looking to create a gift set composed of all local goods, Nashvillians should check out Batch.

  • "They create gift sets composed of all local goods," she says. "They are great to work with, their price points are wide-ranging, and all the items are great."
  • Prices start at $39.

🥩 Hannah C. singles out STK Steakhouse meat market — they also have gift card deals for the holiday — and Campesino rum. She also recommends CBD oil from Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village.

🐾 Not all your ideas were food and booze-related. Kalee also recommends uniquely Nashville pet gifts from Wags & Whiskers.

  • Ryan M. suggested sweatshirts from Rooted (they start at $60).

🦒 Finally, Debbie C. says a membership to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere makes a great gift.

  • "With the opening of their new playground, I know our grandchildren will want to be there every week!"
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more