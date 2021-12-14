Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We asked for your local holiday gift ideas last week and you came through with some great ideas for Nashville-centric gifts to send to out-of-towners.

🥞 Lola P. says that if she fails to have curated more thoughtful gifts for family in other states, her go-to is Loveless Cafe.

"You can get gift baskets with Loveless biscuit/pancake/waffle mix and Loveless jams/syrup," she says.

🍫 Kalee K. suggests chocolate from Olive and Sinclair. She also recommends Nashville-area alcohol, such as beer from Yazoo and Blackstone breweries or a bottle of old reliable Gentleman Jack.

🧺 Anna G. says if you're looking to create a gift set composed of all local goods, Nashvillians should check out Batch.

"They create gift sets composed of all local goods," she says. "They are great to work with, their price points are wide-ranging, and all the items are great."

Prices start at $39.

🥩 Hannah C. singles out STK Steakhouse meat market — they also have gift card deals for the holiday — and Campesino rum. She also recommends CBD oil from Anzie Blue in Hillsboro Village.

And just to keep the theme going, Ryan M. says Gifford's bacon or bologna or barbeque sauce from Edley's are favorites.

🐾 Not all your ideas were food and booze-related. Kalee also recommends uniquely Nashville pet gifts from Wags & Whiskers.

Ryan M. suggested sweatshirts from Rooted (they start at $60).

🦒 Finally, Debbie C. says a membership to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere makes a great gift.