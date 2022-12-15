A top official with the Department of Children's Services said Wednesday that the agency's latest budget request would address some of the "immediate challenges" exposed in a scathing state audit.

DCS is asking for $156 million in new funding in the next budget cycle.

Why it matters: The audit describes a series of crises at DCS, including high turnover and staff vacancies that compromised the agency's ability to keep vulnerable children safe.

State of play: Speaking to a panel of lawmakers Wednesday, DCS commissioner Margie Quin said the audit from the state comptroller offered a "roadmap" to make needed improvements.

Among other things, the money in the DCS budget request would go toward raises for overworked caseworkers and housing options for children in state custody.

Quin said she wants to temporarily fund privatized caseworkers in parts of the state with the most vacancies.

Driving the news: The panel asked DCS to submit regular updates to auditors and lawmakers.

"We need progress," said state Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield). "We need to exceed our goals."

What's next: Leading lawmakers have pledged to make improving DCS a priority during the upcoming legislative session.