2 hours ago - Politics

DCS officials say more funding could blunt crises

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of the Tennessee State Capitol building with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

A top official with the Department of Children's Services said Wednesday that the agency's latest budget request would address some of the "immediate challenges" exposed in a scathing state audit.

Why it matters: The audit describes a series of crises at DCS, including high turnover and staff vacancies that compromised the agency's ability to keep vulnerable children safe.

State of play: Speaking to a panel of lawmakers Wednesday, DCS commissioner Margie Quin said the audit from the state comptroller offered a "roadmap" to make needed improvements.

  • Among other things, the money in the DCS budget request would go toward raises for overworked caseworkers and housing options for children in state custody.
  • Quin said she wants to temporarily fund privatized caseworkers in parts of the state with the most vacancies.

Driving the news: The panel asked DCS to submit regular updates to auditors and lawmakers.

  • "We need progress," said state Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield). "We need to exceed our goals."

What's next: Leading lawmakers have pledged to make improving DCS a priority during the upcoming legislative session.

  • "There are many issues to address — including staffing shortages, employee pay, and limited placements of children," House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios.
