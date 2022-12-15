DCS officials say more funding could blunt crises
A top official with the Department of Children's Services said Wednesday that the agency's latest budget request would address some of the "immediate challenges" exposed in a scathing state audit.
- DCS is asking for $156 million in new funding in the next budget cycle.
Why it matters: The audit describes a series of crises at DCS, including high turnover and staff vacancies that compromised the agency's ability to keep vulnerable children safe.
State of play: Speaking to a panel of lawmakers Wednesday, DCS commissioner Margie Quin said the audit from the state comptroller offered a "roadmap" to make needed improvements.
- Among other things, the money in the DCS budget request would go toward raises for overworked caseworkers and housing options for children in state custody.
- Quin said she wants to temporarily fund privatized caseworkers in parts of the state with the most vacancies.
Driving the news: The panel asked DCS to submit regular updates to auditors and lawmakers.
- "We need progress," said state Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield). "We need to exceed our goals."
What's next: Leading lawmakers have pledged to make improving DCS a priority during the upcoming legislative session.
- "There are many issues to address — including staffing shortages, employee pay, and limited placements of children," House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) tells Axios.
