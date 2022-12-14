The "well-being of Tennessee's most vulnerable children is in jeopardy" because of a series of critical failures at the Department of Children's Services, according to a new state audit.

The audit released yesterday by the state comptroller's office found DCS had failed to "fully respond" to some allegations of sexual abuse and child neglect.

Why it matters: The bombshell 164-page audit describes an agency in turmoil, with children paying the price for systemic failures.

DCS has had an average of more than 8,000 children in custody each month since 2020, the audit states.

Driving the news: DCS leaders are set to discuss the audit with lawmakers at 9am Wednesday.

The audit, which calls on agency leaders to "take immediate action," includes recommendations for lawmakers as they prepare to begin the 2023 legislative session.

The findings: Overworked and exhausted caseworkers are unable to handle their massive caseload and "children may have remained in unsafe situations because management did not meet certain key timelines for child abuse and neglect investigations."

The agency "cannot ensure timely dental and medical screenings" because of cumbersome and outdated recordkeeping.

A "crisis-level shortage of long-term placement options" has resulted in some children in DCS custody staying in office buildings, "resulting in unintended hardships for children."

Zoom in: The audit found DCS did not investigate 34 allegations of sexual abuse and sexual harassment in residential facilities.

DCS referred those cases to law enforcement but did not track their outcomes.

The agency also failed to investigate 37 reports of potential consensual sexual contact between minors in facilities even though those cases "may indicate a lack of supervision at the facilities," the audit found.

The big picture: The auditors note that problems "have plagued DCS for years." Top officials have openly discussed a number of crises recently, including high turnover, empty caseworker positions and dwindling housing options.

In a meeting with Gov. Bill Lee last month, DCS Commissioner Margie Quin said some children in DCS custody have had to stay in hospitals because there was nowhere else to put them.

What they're saying: "The crisis at the Department of Children’s Services is widespread and well-documented," state Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said in a statement.

"There is no excuse for inaction, halfhearted fixes or more delay. The department's top responsibility is to keep children out of harm's way and we will sound the alarm until the state lives up to that promise."

What we're watching: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally is "gravely concerned with the reports coming out of DCS," according to spokesperson Adam Kleinheider.