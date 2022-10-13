COVID-19 boosters off to slow start in Nashville

The rollout of omicron variant boosters is off to a slow start in Nashville.

Only 5.15% of Nashvillians have gotten a dose of the new bivalent vaccines since they became available last month, a Metro Public Health Department spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Health experts say the boosters could provide extra protection from serious illness heading into the fall.

Researchers recently said the boosters have the potential to save as many as 90,000 lives.

Driving the news: First lady Jill Biden stopped in Nashville on Wednesday to promote the updated COVID-19 vaccines. She met with medical staff at a pop-up vaccination event at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

"It's so important that we keep all Americans healthy," she said.

Providers gave 84 boosters at the event.

By the numbers: The Health Department tells Axios 35,776 doses of the bivalent vaccine had been administered, according to data released Wednesday. That's an increase of about 7,700 doses in a week.

The latest: Kids as young as 5 are now eligible for the omicron booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the new age group Wednesday.

The intrigue: The broad push to expand booster usage comes as federal officials monitor a rise in the COVID-19 subvariants emerging and evolving throughout the world.

Context: There were 69 COVID-related hospitalizations in Nashville on Wednesday, well below previous peaks.