White House monitoring rise of Covid subvariants, but "confident" in vaccines
COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Tuesday that the White House is monitoring "the rise of several subvariants."
Driving the news: "We are carefully monitoring the rise of several subvariants that are evolving rapidly and emerging around the world, including ones that evade some of our treatments," Jha said at a White House press briefing.
Between the lines: Jha said that the White House is tracking three or four subvariants most closely around the world, "because they either have a lot more immune evasiveness or they render many of our treatments ineffective."
- The variants that are being observed arise from the Omicron subvariant BA.2 or BA.5, Jha said, which "means our updated bivalent vaccine should provide a much higher degree of protection."
- "I'm very confident that our vaccines will continue to work very well, certainly against protecting against serious illness," he added.
Flashback: Last week, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter.
