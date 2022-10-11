White House monitoring rise of Covid subvariants, but "confident" in vaccines

COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Tuesday that the White House is monitoring "the rise of several subvariants."

Driving the news: "We are carefully monitoring the rise of several subvariants that are evolving rapidly and emerging around the world, including ones that evade some of our treatments," Jha said at a White House press briefing.

Between the lines: Jha said that the White House is tracking three or four subvariants most closely around the world, "because they either have a lot more immune evasiveness or they render many of our treatments ineffective."

The variants that are being observed arise from the Omicron subvariant BA.2 or BA.5, Jha said, which "means our updated bivalent vaccine should provide a much higher degree of protection."

"I'm very confident that our vaccines will continue to work very well, certainly against protecting against serious illness," he added.

Flashback: Last week, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter.

Go deeper... Top health officials say COVID vaccines will likely become annual

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.