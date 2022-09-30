Lee, legislative leaders fast-track TBI lab positions

Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders will fast-track new hires in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic labs that test DNA evidence.

Why it matters: The governor announced the plan Thursday as part of the urgent effort to shorten the months-long wait times to process criminal evidence, including sexual assault kits.

Driving the news: Long turnaround times for testing drew widespread interest after Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed.

Authorities say DNA evidence connects the suspect in that case to a September 2021 sexual assault.

But a TBI lab did not receive the results until 11 months later, just before the kidnapping, per the Tennessean.

State of play: Last year, the TBI asked for 50 additional positions in forensics. The 2022-23 budget funded half of them. The new plan from Lee and legislative leadership would make up the difference with an additional 25 hires.

Under the plan, TBI would use existing funds to start hiring for the new round of positions. They will be fully funded in the 2023-24 budget.

There is bipartisan support for efforts to shorten testing times.

What they're saying: Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally touted the plan in a statement.