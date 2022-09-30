Lee, legislative leaders fast-track TBI lab positions
Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders will fast-track new hires in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic labs that test DNA evidence.
Why it matters: The governor announced the plan Thursday as part of the urgent effort to shorten the months-long wait times to process criminal evidence, including sexual assault kits.
Driving the news: Long turnaround times for testing drew widespread interest after Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed.
- Authorities say DNA evidence connects the suspect in that case to a September 2021 sexual assault.
- But a TBI lab did not receive the results until 11 months later, just before the kidnapping, per the Tennessean.
State of play: Last year, the TBI asked for 50 additional positions in forensics. The 2022-23 budget funded half of them. The new plan from Lee and legislative leadership would make up the difference with an additional 25 hires.
- Under the plan, TBI would use existing funds to start hiring for the new round of positions. They will be fully funded in the 2023-24 budget.
- There is bipartisan support for efforts to shorten testing times.
What they're saying: Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally touted the plan in a statement.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.