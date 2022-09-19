Republicans, Democrats want faster DNA testing

While political leaders are still bitterly debating the best way to respond to high-profile violence in Memphis, Republicans and Democrats both support more funding for faster DNA testing.

Why it matters: Lawmakers say chipping away at long testing lags for rape kits and other DNA evidence could help law enforcement identify and apprehend potentially dangerous suspects more quickly.

Driving the news: Investigators say there is DNA evidence connecting the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher to a September 2021 sexual assault.

But a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab only tested the evidence in June and did not receive the results until August, just before the kidnapping, per The Tennessean.

Zoom out: The Tennessean reports TBI crime labs take more than 34 weeks on average to test sexual assault evidence.

Flashback: Last year, the TBI asked for funding to hire 40 new forensic scientists and 10 administrative positions in forensics. The 2022-23 budget funded half of those positions.

What they're saying: House Democratic caucus chair Vincent Dixie said Friday that funding quicker testing turnarounds was a critical part of crime prevention.