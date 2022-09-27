1 hour ago - Business

Music City Walk of Fame honors Patsy Cline, John Prine

Adam Tamburin
Paul Kwami, Ed Hardy, John Prine and Patsy Cline. Photos: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for NMAAM; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Four people who helped shape Nashville's sprawling music scene across decades will be recognized posthumously this fall as the latest additions to the Music City Walk of Fame.

  • The latest class of honorees, announced Monday, includes Patsy Cline, John Prine, Ed Hardy and Paul Kwami.

Why it matters: The group is indicative of the city's rich and multifaceted musical identity.

Zoom in: Cline, whose voice brought her to the top of the country and pop charts, set the standard for elegant Nashville ballads. She died in a plane crash in 1963.

  • Prine, a towering singer-songwriter, was a hero of Americana who counted Bob Dylan among his admirers. He died in 2020.
  • Hardy, a Music Row executive, worked at the highest levels of the country genre, including a stint as president of the Great American Country network. He died in July.
  • Kwami shepherded the storied Fisk Jubilee Singers to mainstream acclaim and their first-ever Grammy win. He died earlier this month.

The big picture: The latest additions will bring the Walk of Fame's total membership to 97.

  • The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 10 in Walk of Fame Park along Demonbreun Street.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more