Music City Walk of Fame honors Patsy Cline, John Prine

Four people who helped shape Nashville's sprawling music scene across decades will be recognized posthumously this fall as the latest additions to the Music City Walk of Fame.

The latest class of honorees, announced Monday, includes Patsy Cline, John Prine, Ed Hardy and Paul Kwami.

Why it matters: The group is indicative of the city's rich and multifaceted musical identity.

Zoom in: Cline, whose voice brought her to the top of the country and pop charts, set the standard for elegant Nashville ballads. She died in a plane crash in 1963.

Prine, a towering singer-songwriter, was a hero of Americana who counted Bob Dylan among his admirers. He died in 2020.

Hardy, a Music Row executive, worked at the highest levels of the country genre, including a stint as president of the Great American Country network. He died in July.

Kwami shepherded the storied Fisk Jubilee Singers to mainstream acclaim and their first-ever Grammy win. He died earlier this month.

The big picture: The latest additions will bring the Walk of Fame's total membership to 97.