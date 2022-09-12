Remembering Paul Kwami, director of Fisk Jubilee Singers

Paul Kwami, the musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers for 28 years, died Saturday, the university announced. He was 70.

The Jubilee Singers earned music industry acclaim under Kwami's leadership. The choir collaborated with artists from virtually every genre.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers earned a Grammy last year for Best Roots Gospel Album, a crowning achievement for Kwami's unrivaled career.

What they're saying: "His passing leaves a gaping hole in our souls as well as in our community and in our world," the university said in a statement announcing Kwami's death.

In honor of Kwami's legacy, our Music Monday playlist features a slate of songs by the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Listen to Kwami's Grammy-winning album "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)."

