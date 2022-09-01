18 mins ago - News

Life expectancy drops among Tennesseans

Jen Ashley
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020." Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Life expectancy in Tennessee fell by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data.

By the numbers: Tennesseans lived to an average age of 73.8 — lower than the national average of 77.

  • Women in the state (77) tended to live longer than men (70.7).

The big picture: Nationwide, life expectancy also dropped by 1.8 years. The decline is mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

A study released in April 2022 showed that U.S. life expectancy likely dropped again in 2021. The researchers found a net loss of 2.26 years over 2020 and 2021.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more