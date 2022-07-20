Drug overdose deaths surged by 30% during the first year of the pandemic, with Black and Native American communities bearing a disproportionately higher burden, the CDC reported on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The pandemic highlighted long-overlooked disparities in health care and how social determinants like poverty, housing and transportation can hinder access to care, including substance use treatment.

Fentanyl has accelerated the opioid crisis and is often being laced into other drugs, sometimes unbeknownst to the user.

Takeaways: Overdose rates were highest in areas with the most treatment options available, in 25 states and the District of Columbia, where data was available, the report found.

"Just because there's availability of services doesn't meant they're necessarily accessible," Mbabazi Kariisa, a CDC health scientist, told reporters.

Systemic racism, income inequality, and lack of reliable housing, transportation and health insurance all play a role in why drug overdoses are disproportionately affecting Black and Native American people, CDC officials said.

By the numbers: In 2020, there were 91,799 Americans who died of a drug overdose, according to HHS, and from 2019 to 2020 overdose rates increased the most among teens and young adults.

Black youths and young adults ages 15 to 24 years old experienced the largest overdose death rate increase at 86%.

Native American people ages 25 to 44 years old saw an increase of 49% in the rate of overdose deaths.

White people ages 15 to 24 years old had a 34% increase in overdose death rate.

The bottom line: The landscape is evolving, CDC officials said, and illicit drug use as well as poly-substance use is a major cause for concern in communities, especially when fentanyl can kill a person who uses it once.