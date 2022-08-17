Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals

Nashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.

The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.

Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events published this week by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is dangerous and poses many serious health risks.

Davidson and Williamson were among the counties included in the "extreme heat belt."

By the numbers: The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has received 435 heat-related health calls so far this year.

Zoom out: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

State of play: Hotter conditions will continue to put added stress on the power grid as well as the health system.

Statewide, Tennessee will see its cooling costs jump by nearly $75 million from 2023-2053, according to the report.

The big picture: The report, which is based on First Street's peer-reviewed heat model, shows that the number of Americans currently exposed to "extreme heat" is just 8 million.

That number is expected to balloon to 107 million people, an increase of 13 times over 30 years.

What we're watching: Nashville is participating in a heat-mapping campaign this summer in which volunteers record the temperature in various parts of the city to identify heat islands and other current trends.