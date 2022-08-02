44 mins ago - News
Last month was really, really hot
Last month was the second-hottest July on record in Nashville.
- The average temperature was a balmy 83.9°F.
Flashback: That average was barely behind the record-holder in 1954, when the average temperature hit 84°.
The other side: The coolest July on record took place in 1873, when the average temperature was 75.1°.
The big picture: Unrelenting heat has broken records and contributed to dangerous conditions in Nashville and around the world this summer.
- Summers are becoming deadlier as climate change drives progressively warmer conditions.
- Heat can have wide-ranging effects on our health, including how we sleep.
