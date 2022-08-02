Data: NOAA Regional Climate Centers; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Last month was the second-hottest July on record in Nashville.

The average temperature was a balmy 83.9°F.

Flashback: That average was barely behind the record-holder in 1954, when the average temperature hit 84°.

The other side: The coolest July on record took place in 1873, when the average temperature was 75.1°.

The big picture: Unrelenting heat has broken records and contributed to dangerous conditions in Nashville and around the world this summer.