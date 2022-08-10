Tennessee senators rally around Trump after "raid"

Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty joined the chorus of Republicans rallying around former President Trump after the FBI searched his Florida home late Monday.

Why it matters: Support for Trump in the wake of what he calls a raid could serve as the party's latest loyalty litmus test. Politico reports that Trump's team is keeping tabs on which Republicans "aren't, in their view, sufficiently rushing to his defense."

What they're saying: Blackburn tweeted that she stands with Trump, and accused the FBI of continuing a political witch hunt against him.

"The FBI flew agents from Washington, D.C. to Mar-a-Lago for the sole purpose of advancing the bureau's years-long campaign to take down President Trump," Blackburn said.

"The FBI raiding the home of a former U.S. President is unprecedented, & the current administration doing this to the sitting President's top political opponent is beyond comprehension — particularly when neither Bill nor Hillary Clinton ever faced similar treatment," Hagerty said.

State of play: The search appeared to mark a dramatic escalation in the investigation into Trump's handling of presidential documents, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.