Tennessee's abortion ban begins next month

Tennessee's ban on nearly all abortions will begin Aug. 25.

The 2019 law triggering the ban was designed to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which happened last month.

Driving the news: Tennessee attorney general Herbert Slatery said Tuesday that the high court had issued its formal judgment in that case, which started the 30-day waiting period before the ban begins.

Between the lines: A ban restricting abortions after six weeks of gestation is already in place in the meantime.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Tennessee have already stopped offering abortions altogether.

State of play: Nashville leaders are calling on the Metro Employee Benefit Board to expand benefits for city employees who must travel out of state for "medical treatment unavailable in Tennessee," including abortions.