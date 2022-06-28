56 mins ago - News

Tennessee's six-week ban goes into effect

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of roman style columns falling like dominos
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Abortions in Tennessee are now outlawed starting at about six weeks into a pregnancy.

  • A federal appeals court allowed the six-week ban to go into effect following the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court last week that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Flashback: Lawmakers initially passed the six-week ban in 2020, but it was held back by a preliminary injunction while a legal challenge was underway.

Driving the news: The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday vacated the injunction, allowing the law to take effect.

State of play: Tennessee already had a "trigger law" designed to bar abortions in almost all cases if Roe v. Wade was overturned. But that law includes a 30-day waiting period before the ban goes into effect.

  • Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery acted quickly to restrict abortions in the meantime.
  • His office filed an emergency motion Friday urging the federal appeals court to allow the 2020 law to take effect immediately, based on the new Supreme Court ruling.
  • Abortion providers acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling had changed the legal landscape and did not fight lifting the injunction.

Between the lines: The 2020 law makes it a crime to perform an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually six weeks into gestation.

