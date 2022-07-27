Proposal to host RNC returns to Metro Council

Metro Council will consider a last-ditch effort to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024 after legislation to approve an agreement was refiled Tuesday.

Flashback: The same proposal fizzled out earlier this month when it failed to gain traction. Since then, a Republican selection committee recommended Milwaukee to be the host city.

The intrigue: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope also filed legislation to begin discussions about allowing developer impact fees in Nashville. Council will consider both proposals next week.

Context: After the RNC legislation was withdrawn, Mayor John Cooper's office responded to convention advocates through back channels to reiterate his concern that the risk of hosting the convention outweighed the benefit.

According to administration officials, four topics of discussion were offered as possible carrots to convince the council to approve the plan: expanding Medicaid in Davidson County, allowing inclusionary zoning, increasing funding for Nashville schools and the impact fees.

What he's saying: State Rep. William Lamberth tells Axios that he doesn't view the RNC vote and impact fees as "joined together." Lamberth added, "Nashville doesn't need to let petty politics get in the way of economic success in our state."

Be smart: Impact fees are charged to developers to help pay for infrastructure costs associated with their projects.