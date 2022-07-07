RNC's Nashville chances reach a dead end

Nashville's path to hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024 has reached an apparent dead end.

What we're hearing: There were only about eight votes among 39 council members in support of legislation Tuesday night to approve an agreement between the city and the RNC, according to multiple sources. And that was merely the first of three hurdles the legislation needed to clear.

Although the legislation was ultimately withdrawn, a host committee in support of bringing the political convention here expressed hope in a press release that the proposal could be revived.

However, sources tell Axios there doesn't appear to be a path forward within the council, which expressed concerns about safety.

Why it matters: Milwaukee's city council unanimously approved a similar agreement. That gives the RNC a viable host city conveniently located in a swing state as the 2024 convention host.

The big picture: The specter of Nashville serving as former President Trump's comeback tour finish line hung over the debate.

What he's saying: "Hopefully the RNC sees that the vote isn't going to change and moves on," Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes, one of the proposal's most vocal critics, said in a tweet.

The other side: Gov. Bill Lee told reporters yesterday he's hopeful Metro leaders will still "make the decision to approve."