The overturning of Roe v. Wade underscored the divide between liberal Nashville and the state's deeply conservative political leaders.

Following the ruling, Nashville politicians renewed their opposition to the city hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope has filed legislation to approve an agreement between the city and the Republican National Committee to host the convention in 2024.

The measure does not mean Nashville will be chosen — Milwaukee is the other apparent finalist — but it is a critical legislative step.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has been walking a political tightrope, insisting a political convention must not cost city dollars, but not out-and-out opposing hosting.

Be smart: Cooper was boxed in on the matter partly because his administration had to collaborate with Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans in the legislature to create a funding plan for a new Titans stadium.

NBC News reported over the weekend that Cooper has expressed concerns to RNC leadership about security during the convention.

What he's saying: "At this moment in time with Jan. 6 apologists & supremacists all around, the risk of violence at a convention is as high as it's been in a half century. There's nothing for Nashville in this," Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes said on Twitter.