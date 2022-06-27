1 hour ago - Politics

Council to consider agreement to host RNC

Nate Rau
Protestors rally after Nashville Pride Fest on Saturday.
Jace Wilder, 21, leads a protest following the 2022 Pride parade in Nashville. Photo: Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

The overturning of Roe v. Wade underscored the divide between liberal Nashville and the state's deeply conservative political leaders.

  • Following the ruling, Nashville politicians renewed their opposition to the city hosting the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Driving the news: Metro Councilmember Robert Swope has filed legislation to approve an agreement between the city and the Republican National Committee to host the convention in 2024.

  • The measure does not mean Nashville will be chosen — Milwaukee is the other apparent finalist — but it is a critical legislative step.
  • Nashville Mayor John Cooper has been walking a political tightrope, insisting a political convention must not cost city dollars, but not out-and-out opposing hosting.

Be smart: Cooper was boxed in on the matter partly because his administration had to collaborate with Gov. Bill Lee and other Republicans in the legislature to create a funding plan for a new Titans stadium.

What he's saying: "At this moment in time with Jan. 6 apologists & supremacists all around, the risk of violence at a convention is as high as it's been in a half century. There's nothing for Nashville in this," Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes said on Twitter.

