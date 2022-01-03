Cooper weighs in on RNC, DNC in 2024
Nashville Mayor John Cooper will focus on finances when it comes to bringing the Republican or Democratic national conventions to the city in 2024.
- Cooper spokesperson Ben Eagles tells Axios that economic value for the city should be a deciding factor.
Why it matters: Gov. Bill Lee asked the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. to submit bids for Music City to play host to the RNC or DNC in '24.
- Nashville's application to host the conventions was first reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
- Hosting bids typically are chosen strategically with major cities in swing states in mind.
What they're saying: The prospect of liberal Nashville hosting the RNC puts the spotlight on Cooper, who is a Democrat.
- "We're always going to listen if there is a chance to bring a major event to Nashville, if it makes financial sense for the city," Eagles said. "During the bidding process, as with any other convention, Mayor Cooper will be appropriately concerned with not incurring additional costs to the city."
