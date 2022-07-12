St. Vito Focacciaria, the Sicilian-style pizza pop-up, has found a permanent home in the Gulch.

Chef Michael Hanna tells Axios a January opening is the best-case scenario.

Why it matters: Axios profiled the St. Vito pop-up in February, when it was housed inside the popular west Nashville restaurant Hathorne on Sunday evenings.

The day after our story, St. Vito and Hathorne announced the pop-up would come to a close, leading some to wonder if Axios Nashville had a pizza curse.

The latest: Hanna says the new location at 609 Overton St. will be intimate, with seating for just 42 patrons.

The space will also feature a 17-seat bar.

The menu will offer slices and whole pies in addition to other entrees and a rotating list of three sides each night.

Driving the news: What will remain the same is Hanna's unique spin on pizza, with crunchy-meets-fluffy crust and produce sourced from Harpeth Moon Farm in Kingston Springs.

What he's saying: Hanna combs through Sicilian recipe books from the 1700s and 1800s to draw inspiration for his menu.

"We're not like Catbird Seat or Locust, but we're pushing the envelope," he says.

"My goal is to make really simple food and make sure it's a bit different. It's also very traditional."

Flashback: Opening a permanent restaurant has been an odyssey. St. Vito bounced among four temporary locations.

The bar will look into the kitchen, and Hanna says the plan is to directly engage with diners — a callback to the restaurant's humble beginnings.

"It's going back to when we were selling out of the house, meeting customers in the driveway and me coming into the street and having a conversation with them. We're going to be very hands-on."

Flash forward: St. Vito will be one of the few out-of-town invitees serving pizza at the prestigious Pizza City Fest in Chicago July 23-24.