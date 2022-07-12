The longest ballot in Metro history

Early voting for the Aug. 4 election is set to begin this week.

Election officials say the Davidson County ballot is the longest in Metro’s history.

Why it matters: This election will affect leadership at the federal, state and local levels.

The ballot includes primary races for Nashville's newly redrawn congressional districts, primaries for state legislative positions and general election races for the Metro School Board.

By the numbers: The sample ballot includes candidates for more than 65 elected offices, according to officials. The number of races on each voter's individual ballot will vary based on their address.

There are also 26 judicial retention questions and four proposed charter amendments.

What they're saying: Officials are recommending voters prepare for lines to be longer than usual given the sprawling nature of the ballot.

Voters can fill out a copy of the 20-page ballot and bring it with them to the polls. They can also refer to the state's voting app on their phone.

What to know: Early voting starts Friday at the Howard Office Building downtown.