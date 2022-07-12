23 hours ago - Politics
The longest ballot in Metro history
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election is set to begin this week.
- Election officials say the Davidson County ballot is the longest in Metro’s history.
Why it matters: This election will affect leadership at the federal, state and local levels.
- The ballot includes primary races for Nashville's newly redrawn congressional districts, primaries for state legislative positions and general election races for the Metro School Board.
By the numbers: The sample ballot includes candidates for more than 65 elected offices, according to officials. The number of races on each voter's individual ballot will vary based on their address.
- There are also 26 judicial retention questions and four proposed charter amendments.
What they're saying: Officials are recommending voters prepare for lines to be longer than usual given the sprawling nature of the ballot.
- Voters can fill out a copy of the 20-page ballot and bring it with them to the polls. They can also refer to the state's voting app on their phone.
What to know: Early voting starts Friday at the Howard Office Building downtown.
- It will expand to several additional locations on July 20, with the last day of early voting on July 30.
