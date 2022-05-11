Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles raised $453,000 in the first 30 days of his bid for Congress, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Ogles was a late entry into the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in the newly drawn District 5.

Why it matters: Ogles, who previously worked as an executive at the conservative advocacy group Americans For Prosperity, is among the top contenders for the seat.

The strong fundraising totals, while unofficial until the next disclosure deadline of June 30, validate his candidacy.

What he's saying: "I am humbled and overwhelmed by the support I've received since entering the race," Ogles said in a press release. "Not only has the fundraising response been incredible, the results in recent straw polls in both Wilson and Marshall Counties, as well as the candidate auction in Williamson County, demonstrate the strength of my grassroots campaign."

Between the lines: Other top candidates in the Republican primary include former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead, who is an attorney.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell is the favorite in the Democratic primary.

Context: Cooper retired from the Nashville area seat he has held since 2003 after the GOP-led legislature changed district boundaries to make the seat favorable to Republicans.