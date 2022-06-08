12 hours ago - Real Estate

Nashville housing inventory expands as prices rise

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of an upward pointing arrow made from the top of a house
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nashvillians looking to buy a home have more options now than they have in more than a year, but prices have reached an all-time high for the region.

  • The findings, released Tuesday by Greater Nashville Realtors, show that inventory of single-family homes shot up 47% over the last month as high prices and interest rates reined in some buyers.

Why it matters: Low inventory has been a key factor complicating the market for buyers in Middle Tennessee, driving lightning-fast home sales. But the latest figures show the supply of homes for sale has grown to its highest level since November 2020.

What they're saying: Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said the inventory bump could offer some relief to frustrated buyers who want time to breathe as they make their decision.

Yes, but: That relief comes with a cost. Nashville-area home prices have only continued to grow.

  • The median price for a residential single-family home was $498,785 in May, up from $400,000 a year ago.
  • The median cost for condominiums hit $340,506, up from $277,900 last year.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more