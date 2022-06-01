Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Tennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021, according to new CDC data.

That amounts to 81,675 babies born here last year.

Why it matters: The Volunteer State helped drive a broader national trend — births across the country increased for the first time in eight years.

A total of more than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.

Flashback: U.S. births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, per the CDC data.

Births plunged 4% from 2019 to 2020, the early phases of the pandemic.

Of note: The percentage of national premature births, 10.48%, hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available.