U.S. birth rate rises for first time since 2014

The U.S. birth rate went up for the first time since 2014, in a marked reversal of the decline seen earlier in the pandemic, according to newly released CDC data.

Driving the news: U.S. births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, and plunged 4% in the early phase of the pandemic, from 2019 to 2020, , per the report.

The big picture: More than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels.

The increased birth rate in 2021 spanned all age groups over 25, while falling for women aged 15-24 and remaining the same in the 10-14 age group.

The state of play: The percentage of premature births also hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available, according to the data.

The rise in preterm birth rates (defined as less than 37 weeks gestation) comes amid an increase in pregnancy-related death and is another sign of health disparities weighing especially hard on communities of color.

The overall cesarean delivery rate also increased to 32.1% from 31.8% in 2020.

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The big picture: There could be multiple reasons for the trend lines, including the underlying health of the mother, access to care, socioeconomic factors and the use of fertility treatments.